West Ham Agree To Sell Marko Arnautovic Despite Dubbing Deal Terrible

West Ham United have agreed to sell Marko Arnautovic despite dubbing the deal "terrible" for the club, according to Sky Sports News.



Arnautovic is desperate to quit the London Stadium this summer amid renewed interest from China, with Shanghai SIPG reportedly the club chasing his services.













West Ham have already rejected one offer for Arnautovic, of €22m, but it appears the Hammers have now given up on fighting to keep the 30-year-old.



It is claimed that West Ham have agreed to sell the player.





The club believe the deal now on offer is terrible, but insist that the manager, players and staff all want Arnautovic to go.







As such, the Hammers are sanctioning his departure.



It is unclear how much money West Ham will bank for a player who signed a new contract only in January this year.





Arnautovic signed a deal with the club runnint until 2023, but just months later is pushing to leave and will be granted his wish by West Ham.

