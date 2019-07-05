AC Milan Mull Offering Southampton Target To Wolves As Midfielder Tempter

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan could offer Southampton target Andre Silva to Wolves as part of a swap deal to sign Ruben Neves this summer.



Neves has been a key performer for Wolves since he joined the club two summers ago and was one of the standout midfielders of last season’s Premier League.













Wolves are in no mood to let him go this summer as they look to push the top six teams in the league, but AC Milan have identified him as someone they want to take to Italy.



The Serie A giants are aware of the difficulties they are likely to face in their attempts to snare Neves away from Molineux ahead of next season.





But they are keen to try and, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, they are thinking about offering Silva to Wolves as part of the deal to get their hands on Neves.







The striker is up for sale at AC Milan this summer and the Rossoneri have already rejected a loan offer from Southampton for him.



There has been prior interest in Silva from Wolves and it remains to be seen whether they would be interested in doing such a swap deal.





AC Milan have put the onus on Jorge Mendes, the super agent who represents both players involved, to probe the possibility of the swap deal with Wolves.

