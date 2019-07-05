XRegister
06 October 2018

05/07/2019 - 23:10 BST

Always Wanted To Play In Inter Colours – Manchester City And Liverpool Linked Youngster

 




Liverpool and Manchester City targeted youngster Sebastiano Esposito has insisted that his plan was always to continue at Inter.

A product of the Inter academy, the Italian youngster has been targeted by several clubs across Europe and there were overtures to snare him away from the San Siro this summer.  


 



Liverpool and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on him for a while and were interested in taking him to England this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly tabled a contract offer recently to tempt him away from Italy, but Inter remained confident that Esposito would sign a new contract with the club.
 


And the 16-year-old has agreed to sign a three-year deal to continue at the San Siro.



The youngster admits that the new contract was always part of his plans as he never considered leaving the Nerazzurri.

“I am happy”, the youngster told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


“I have always wanted the new contract and to continue playing in Inter colours.”

The Italy Under-17 international made his debut for Inter last season when he featured in a cameo in the Europa League.   
 