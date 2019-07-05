Andreas Pereira Knows – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Next Step For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Andreas Pereira knows what he must do to continue his development, after handing out a contract extension to the midfielder.



The Red Devils are eyeing bouncing back from a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last season, where they finished sixth in the top flight.













As such, they have strengthened their squad with the additions of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace, respectively.



And ahead of their pre-season tour to Australia, Manchester United have confirmed that Pereira has put pen-to-paper on a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2023.





Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho midway through last season, has responded to the news by saying that Pereira knows what he must do to continue his steady development at Old Trafford.







The Manchester United boss also stressed that Pereira knows what it means to represent the club and insists he is looking forward to working with him next season.



“Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United”, Solskjaer told the club’s official website.





“He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.



“Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield.



“He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here.



“We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”



Pereira made 15 appearances in the Premier League last season.

