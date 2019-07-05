XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 08:54 BST

Arsenal Move For La Liga Winger, Deal Could Happen Next Week

 




Arsenal have slapped in a bid for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez and could complete a deal to sign him early next week.

Zinedine Zidane has told the 28-year-old that he is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid next season and he could leave the club this summer.  


 



Arsenal are in the market for a winger ahead of the new season and they have made a concrete move to take Vazquez to the Emirates in the coming weeks.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Arsenal have put in a concrete offer for the Spaniard and have been in talks with Real Madrid to sign him.
 


The Gunners have offered a fee of €32m and another €3m in bonuses to land the Real Madrid winger this summer.



The bid has found favours at Real Madrid and the club have been advanced negotiations to sell the player to Arsenal.

Inter, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him but the player favours a move to the Emirates Stadium.
 


Vazquez wants to be in Spain’s European Championship plans and feels he will get more opportunities to play regular football at Arsenal.

Real Madrid want to sort his future out before their pre-season tour next week and therefore, a deal could be done to sell him on Monday.   
 