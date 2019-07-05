Celtic Suffer Blow In Transfer Race As Player Speaks Out, Manchester City Namechecked

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic linked defensive midfielder Jose Cifuentes has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League for champions Manchester City.



The 20-year-old midfielder impressed during Ecuador’s Under-20 World Cup campaign, where they eventually finished third in the competition.













He also scored two goals during the competition and his strike against the United States in the quarter-finals was adjudicated the goal of the tournament.



Several clubs have been keeping tabs on the player and Celtic are believed to be interested in taking him to Scotland in the future.





Cifuentes conceded that he wants to leave Ecuadorian club America by the end of the year as he wants to take the next step forward in his career.







The midfielder told El Comercio: “My intention is to leave.



“I have given everything of myself to America in Quito and I hope to leave before the end of the year.”





The defensive midfielder is also aware of interest from Manchester City and is keen on a move to the Etihad as he wants to play in the Premier League.



“One of the interested teams are Manchester City and I would like to be there.



“I like English football and I want to go out and take on new challenges.”



Celtic may have work to do if they are to convince Cifuentes that a switch to Scotland is the best first step to take in European football.

