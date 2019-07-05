XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 12:43 BST

Juventus Hold Edge Over Tottenham In Nicolo Zaniolo Race

 




Juventus have the edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo because of the player’s preference.

Following a stellar first season at Roma, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer.  


 



Tottenham have been pushing to land the 19-year-old and have been claimed to be prepared to offer Toby Alderweireld to Roma as part of the deal to take Zaniolo to north London.

Juventus are also keen on landing the Italian youngster and it has been claimed that they are ahead of Tottenham in the pursuit of the teenage attacking midfielder.
 


According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the player has prioritised joining Juventus over considering a move to Tottenham this summer.



The Italian champions have been in contact with his representatives and have expressed their desire to sign Zaniolo.

The player is keen on a move to Juventus and for the moment, he has given them the priority.
 


Roma are prepared to offer him a new contract to keep Zaniolo at the club but there are indications the youngster could part ways with them after just one season.
 