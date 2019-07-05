Portsmouth Move A No-Brainer – Rangers Starlet On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie has revealed it was a no-brainer for him to join Portsmouth on loan and wants to help the club secure promotion to the Championship.



The 21-year-old, who came up through the ranks at Ibrox, featured at regular points for Rangers last season and went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions.













However, the Gers opted to loan him out for the upcoming season in a bid to enhance his development even further.



McCrorie has joined Portsmouth in League One on a season-long deal and admits it was a no-brainer for him to make the switch to Fratton Park.





The midfielder also insisted that he wants to help Pompey secure promotion to the Championship next season and revealed the manager and his new team-mates have made him feel very welcome.







“It was a no-brainer for me – coming to a big club and being able to showcase what I can do. I’m really looking forward to it”, McCrorie told the club’s official website.



“I used to watch Pompey on Match of the Day when I was younger and see players like Kanu and Benjani.





“Now I want to help get this club promoted into the Championship, and the manager and players have all made me feel very welcome.”



Portsmouth reportedly have an option to sign McCrorie permanently at the end of the loan spell.

