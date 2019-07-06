Brescia Edging Towards Locking Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali Down On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





In-demand Brescia talent Sandro Tonali, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Liverpool, is close to signing a new contract with the Italian side despite widespread speculation over his future at the club.



The teenage midfielder led Brescia to promotion to Serie A last season and has been widely linked with a move away from the club due to interest from several top clubs in Italy and Europe.













AC Milan, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain have been chasing him and even Liverpool have shown an interest in taking Tonali to the Premier League.



Brescia president Massimo Cellino has been insistent that he will not sell the young midfielder and wants the youngster in his squad for their challenge in Serie A next season.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Cellino has agreed a deal in principle over a new contract with the midfielder this summer.







A new five-year contract with an increased salary for Tonali has been worked out and he is inching closer towards staying at Brescia next season.



Brescia are hopeful that he will put pen to paper on the new contract soon and end the speculation over his future for this summer.





Tonali has broken into the Italy senior squad but also featured for their Under-21 side in the recently concluded European Championship.

