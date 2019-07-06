Torino Keen To Insert High Release Clause In Contract of Arsenal and Everton Linked Armando Izzo

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino want to attach a hefty release clause to their improved contract offer for Arsenal and Everton target Armando Izzo.



The Italian thoroughly impressed during his debut campaign with Torino, following his switch from fellow Serie A club Genoa last summer.













Izzo played a part in all but one league game for Torino last season and has piqued the interest of several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Roma have already failed with an offer to sign him, while Arsenal and Everton are also linked with wanting to snare him away from Italy this summer.





Despite the interest from elsewhere, Torino consider him invaluable and have already initiated contact with the player and his representatives to offer him an improved contract.







And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino are eyeing attaching a €50m release clause to his new deal, in an attempt to fend off interest from potential suitors.



It is claimed the parties are far from agreeing on the hefty release clause, but Torino consider the defender to be non-transferable and want to attach it to his new deal.





However, it is believed the Italian club could lower their release clause proposal to €40m, should the player and his representatives demand it.



The 27-year-old’s current deal expires only in 2023, but Torino are eyeing extending it for another year.

