XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 22:40 BST

Roma Contact Agents of Liverpool Linked Turkish Talent Abdulkadir Omur

 




Roma have established contact with the agents of Trabzonspor talent Abdulkadir Omur, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has turned heads with his performances at Trabzonspor and the Turkish side could struggle to keep hold of him through the summer.


 



Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been listed as admirers of the central midfielder, but it is Roma who look to be taking concrete action.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are mulling swooping for Omur and have now made contact with his representatives.

 


The capital club want to assess Omur's situation and the likely cost of any deal before deciding whether to proceed.



It is claimed that Trabzonspor would be looking for a €20m fee to let the 20-year-old depart.

Omur broke through into the senior Turkey squad earlier this year and his debut came in May, against Greece.
 


He scored five goals and provided nine assists from his midfield position for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig last season and is under contract until 2022.
 