Roma Contact Agents of Liverpool Linked Turkish Talent Abdulkadir Omur

Roma have established contact with the agents of Trabzonspor talent Abdulkadir Omur, who has also been linked with Liverpool.



The 20-year-old has turned heads with his performances at Trabzonspor and the Turkish side could struggle to keep hold of him through the summer.













Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been listed as admirers of the central midfielder, but it is Roma who look to be taking concrete action.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are mulling swooping for Omur and have now made contact with his representatives.



The capital club want to assess Omur's situation and the likely cost of any deal before deciding whether to proceed.







It is claimed that Trabzonspor would be looking for a €20m fee to let the 20-year-old depart.



Omur broke through into the senior Turkey squad earlier this year and his debut came in May, against Greece.





He scored five goals and provided nine assists from his midfield position for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig last season and is under contract until 2022.

