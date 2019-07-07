This Rangers Team Are Different – Midfielder’s Assessment After Closed Doors Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





The New Saints midfielder Danny Redmond believes that the current Rangers team look very different from the sides his men have locked horns with in previous friendlies.



The 28-year-old was involved in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly with the Gers on Tuesday, with the match ending in a 1-0 win for the Scottish giants.













The match gave Rangers manager Steven Gerrard a chance to look at his squad closely as he fielded two different sides in two different halves, including playing summer arrivals.



The former Hamilton Academial player, who has previous experience of playing against the Gers, believes that the current Rangers team look different.





“It is fair to say Rangers are a very different team now to the ones we have played before in pre-season friendlies", Redmond was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.







“They chose to mix it up a bit and played two different teams – one in each half – and a lot of the new boys featured."



Redmond also took time to praise new Rangers signing Jordan Jones, insisting that the 24-year-old is a very tricky opponent.





“Jones impressed me the most. He is a very tricky opponent.



"He looked really comfortable and was very good whenever he got on the ball.



“Jones performed really well with Northern Ireland and Kilmarnock last season and he earned his move to Rangers.



"A lot of people at Rangers have high hopes for the player and I can see why.”



Rangers are scheduled to face St. Joseph's in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, with the first leg of the tie scheduled to take place in Gibraltar on Tuesday, and the second leg a week later at Ibrox on 18th July.

