We Know What We’re Getting – Joey Barton Delighted With Capture of Leeds United Star

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton insists that he knows exactly what Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle will bring to his team both on and off the pitch.



The 23-year-old has rejoined the League One team for his third consecutive loan spell, thus becoming Barton's fourth signing of the summer after Danny Andrew, Josh Morris and Paul Coutts.













Coyle will remain on loan at Fleetwood until January 2020, at which point he is scheduled to return to Leeds.



Barton took time to express his delight about the move and said that he and his team know exactly what kind of player they are bringing in.





The Fleetwood boss also praised the right-back's role both on and off the pitch, insisting that Coyle is one who always drives the standard up in training every day.







“We are really pleased to welcome Lewie back to Fleetwood Town", Barton told his club's official website.



“We know exactly what we are getting, both in terms of on the pitch and off it.





“He’s a great lad in the dressing room, and constantly drives the standards up every day in training.



"He has developed so much over the last two years at the club and we look forward to what he will offer further to our group.”



Coyle has now made a total of 93 appearances for Fleetwood over the course of his time at the club and will head off next week to the Cod Army's pre-season camp in Portugal.

