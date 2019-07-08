Leeds United Exit Done and Dusted For 19-Year-Old Whites Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Kitching has completed a move to League Two side Forest Green Rovers, according to Leeds Live.



The 19-year-old had a spell on loan at National League outfit Harrogate Town last term and clocked up 34 appearances.













Leeds locked down Kitching, who can also operate at left-back, on a three-year contract last summer in a sign of their faith in his potential.



Just 12 months down the line though, Kitching's Leeds career is coming to an end.



Now Kitching has completed a switch to Forest Green Rovers.







The fee the League Two outfit are paying for Kitching is undisclosed, but he has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at the New Lawn.



Forest Green Rovers enjoyed a positive campaign in League Two last term as they finished fifth in the standings.





They will hope the addition of Kitching can add further strength to their squad in anticipation of another promotion push.

