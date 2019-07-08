Liverpool Set To Scoop Up 16-Year-Old Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





European champions Liverpool are set to beat Spanish giants Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain to Fulham youngster Harvey Elliot, according to the BBC.



The teenager is a product of Fulham's youth academy and managed his debut at the age of 16 years and 30 days when he came on as a substitute in a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.













Elliot cannot sign professional terms until he turns 17 next year, but will reject a scholarship offer to head elsewhere.



Liverpool are expected to be the youngster's destination as he aims to kick on with his development.





The Reds though will need to negotiate a compensation package with Fulham in order to get the deal over the line.







Elliot has been attracting interest from Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City as well.



He featured in a total of 12 Under-18 Premier League matches last season, scoring five goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.





Apart from the appearance against Wolves the teenager also played against Newcastle United in the same month, in Fulham's last game of the season.

