06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 11:51 BST

No Agreement – Boost For Liverpool As Claims Target Is Lille Bound Dismissed

 




Liverpool target Silas Wamangituka has made no decision yet over joining Lille, it has been claimed.

Wamangituka has just enjoyed an impressive season in Ligue 2 at Paris FC and has a number of clubs keen to land his services.


 



Liverpool are amongst the sides credited with interest in the striker, but reports have suggested that he is on his way to Lille on a four-year contract, for a fee of €6m.

However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, there is no agreement for Wamangituka to join Lille.

 


Lille are interested and a move to the Ligue 1 club is possible, but no agreement has been reached on the transfer and Wamangituka has not received an offer of personal terms.



The young striker is ready to take his time over deciding on his next move as he has a handful of options.

Toulouse though will not be Wamangituka's next destination.
 


The Ligue 1 side were keen to sign the Paris FC man, but believe the Ligue 2 club's demands for a minimum of €6m are excessive and have as a result ended their interest.
 