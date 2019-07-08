Roma Not Lost Sight of Tottenham Hotspur Star As Potential Addition

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are keeping open the option of swooping for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer and could even look to include him in any deal which takes Nicolo Zaniolo to north London.



Alderweireld is entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has an active release clause set at £25m, which could be triggered.













Roma want to add to their centre-back options in the transfer window and have not discounted a swoop for Alderweireld, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



However, it is claimed the Belgian's salary demands would mean Roma committing to a big contract covering a number of years.



Roma could also look to potentially ask for Alderweireld to be included in any deal which takes Zaniolo to Tottenham.







Spurs are keen on the young midfielder and may look to try to sign him from the Giallorossi this summer.



Zaniolo caught the eye with his performances for Roma last season and is also on the radar of Italian champions Juventus.





Just 20 years old, Zaniolo only joined Roma last summer as part of the deal which took midfielder Radja Nainggolan to Inter.



Zaniolo was voted Serie A's Best Young Player for the 2018 /19 campaign.

