Whatever The Rumours Say – Pontus Jansson’s Wife Issues Message After Leeds United Exit

Pontus Jansson's wife has issued a message following her husband's switch from Leeds United to Brentford.



The Whites centre-back has been sold to the Bees for an undisclosed fee, widely claimed to be £5.5m, and has put pen to paper to a contract running until 2022.













Brentford can also trigger an option to keep Jansson at Griffin Park until 2023 and the club are delighted to land a proven Championship performer who clocked up 120 appearances at Elland Road.



It has been claimed that Leeds were unhappy with Jansson's attitude and a breakdown in relationship between the club and the player led to him being sold.



Jansson's wife, in issuing a farewell message, has made reference to "rumours" and hailed the Leeds fans for their support throughout the defender's stay.







She wrote on Twitter: "Time to say goodbye...



"This is where we found life abroad pretty amazing and Pontus fell in love with football again.





"Whatever the rumours may say, Leeds has from day one felt like home.



"Thank you for all your support and live, it has been a blast, you are truly exceptional fans!"



Jansson's sale is sure to have split opinion amongst Leeds supporters, with the Swede having established himself as a firm favourite at the back due to his non-nonsense and passionate displays in a white shirt.



He will now look to help Brentford in their quest to earn promotion to the Premier League, and is set to come up against Leeds in the process.

