X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 23:47 BST

Would Have Spoken To Rafael Benitez – Former Scotland Star Not Surprised At Steven Gerrard's Newcastle Snub

 




Former Scotland star Lou Macari feels it makes sense for Steven Gerrard to steer clear of replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United and has no doubt the Rangers boss will have sounded out his old Liverpool manager about the role's hazards.

The Magpies have yet to name the successor to Benitez at St James’ Park, following his decision to opt against extending his contract with the club.  


 



Benitez has been appointed as coach of Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, but Newcastle have yet to replace him on Tyneside.

In the wake of Benitez’s exit, several managers have been linked with the job at Newcastle, including Rangers manager Gerrard, who is claimed to have knocked back an approach from the Magpies.
 


However, the Rangers manager has steered away from the interest, as he aims to continue working at Ibrox to help the Gers get back to the top of the Scottish game.



And Macari admits he is not surprised with Gerrard maintaining a wide berth from the Newcastle job, as he would have definitely heard about the situation from former boss Benitez.

“I can’t say I’m surprised to read that Steven Gerrard is giving Newcastle a wide berth”, Macari wrote in his column for the Stoke Sentinel.
 


“If there has been an approach for his services, his first phone call would have been to the last Newcastle manager.

“He once played for Rafa Benitez, of course, and you can imagine him telling Gerrard about the wonderful fan base, but when it came to the club’s ownership…”

Newcastle are still being linked with a host of potential signings despite still being without a manager.   
 