XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2019 - 23:58 BST

Arsenal and Everton Linked Thomas Meunier Sets Out Preference

 




Arsenal and Everton target Thomas Meunier has revealed that he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but says it is up to the Ligue 1 champions to keep him at the club or not.

The Belgian international joined the French side from Club Brugge in 2016, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, and has made 101 appearances for the club over the past three years.  


 



Meunier made 22 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, while he also featured in the Champions League, but PSG are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

Arsenal and Everton are keen on Meunier, whose contract runs out in 2020, but his first choice is to stay in Paris.
 


He insists the club know he wants to stay and he is prepared to sign a new contract with the French champions.



"The club know my intentions. I want to stay in Paris", Meunier told French magazine France Football.

"The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract.
 


"It will be their decision – everything is in their hands."

PSG have been looking to offload fringe players this summer and Meunier could be on the move in the coming weeks if a substantial bid from any of his suitors arrives.   
 