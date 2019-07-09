Arsenal and Everton Linked Thomas Meunier Sets Out Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton target Thomas Meunier has revealed that he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but says it is up to the Ligue 1 champions to keep him at the club or not.



The Belgian international joined the French side from Club Brugge in 2016, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, and has made 101 appearances for the club over the past three years.













Meunier made 22 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, while he also featured in the Champions League, but PSG are prepared to cash in on him this summer.



Arsenal and Everton are keen on Meunier, whose contract runs out in 2020, but his first choice is to stay in Paris.





He insists the club know he wants to stay and he is prepared to sign a new contract with the French champions.







"The club know my intentions. I want to stay in Paris", Meunier told French magazine France Football.



"The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract.





"It will be their decision – everything is in their hands."



PSG have been looking to offload fringe players this summer and Meunier could be on the move in the coming weeks if a substantial bid from any of his suitors arrives.

