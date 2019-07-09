XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2019 - 14:34 BST

Bayern Munich Waiting For Signal From Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Or Winger Leroy Sane

 




Bayern Munich cannot sign both Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele and are waiting for a positive response from either of the two players.

The German champions are in the market for wingers this summer and Sane has long been identified as their top target for the transfer window.  


 



But the Bavarians have struggled to make a headway their pursuit of the Manchester City winger and the player himself is yet to decide whether he wants to return to Germany.

Bayern Munich are also keen on Barcelona star Dembele and have followed Liverpool in contacting his entourage and registering their interest. 
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bundesliga champions do not have the budget to sign Sane and Dembele, and are waiting to see if either player indicates a willingness to move.



Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool want Dembele, but the player has been plotting to stay at Barcelona next season.

Manchester City have also been in talks with Sane over a new contract and want to convince him to continue at the Etihad.
 


Bayern Munich are waiting eagerly to make some progress in their pursuit of either of the two wide men.   
 