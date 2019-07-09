Can’t Enjoy These Games – Celtic Boss On Champions League Qualifier

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that the Champions League qualifier against FK Saravejo is not something the Bhoys can enjoy.



The Scottish Premiership champions commence their 2019/20 campaign tonight when they face Bosnian side Saravejo in their first Champions League qualifying round.













Celtic held a pre-season training camp in Austria to prepare for the new season that kicks off with the qualifier tonight, playing friendlies against Pinkafeld, Wiener Neustadt and St. Gallen over a seven-day time period.



Although Lennon is confident that his team have done enough preparation to overcome Saravejo, the 48-year-old has conceded that the tie is not something that the side can enjoy.





“The players know the pressures that come with it and they’re experienced", Lennon told Celtic's official website.







"But our preparation has been good. You can’t enjoy these games, you know it’s still step-by-step, you’re never really comfortable at any stage.



“I think Sarajevo are a good side, they’ve got decent players and a decent pedigree. We expect the atmosphere to be intense.”





Following the first leg in Bosnia tonight, the second leg will take place at Celtic Park in Scotland next week.



If the Hoops get past the Bosnian side, they will potentially have to play three more qualifiers to claim a spot in the Champions League group stage.

