Celtic Left Annoyed By Time Negotiations For Left-Back Taking

Celtic have sent an offer to Nice for defender Romain Perraud, but have been left annoyed at the time taken by the negotiations.



The Bhoys are keen to continue to bolster their squad and are alive to Perraud's talent, with the left-back having impressed on loan at Paris FC last term.













The defender enjoyed regular game time in Ligue 2 with Paris FC and Nice were happy with what they saw from their talent.



Celtic were also impressed and slapped in an offer, but became annoyed with the amount of time the negotiations were taking, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



Nice believe that Perraud has real potential and are not yet ready to let him leave easily, as they mull their options.







He is though also attracting interest from newly promoted Brest, who have made the former France Under-20 international a transfer priority this summer, with the player interested in the project on offer.



Whether Nice will play ball and on what terms, remains to be seen.





Perraud made a total of 33 appearances across all competitions for Paris FC last season, even chipping in with five goals for the club.

