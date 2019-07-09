XRegister
09/07/2019 - 14:43 BST

I Know I’ve Got Room To Improve, Celtic Star Admits

 




Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has conceded that he still has a lot of room for improvement and admits is hopeful of stepping up in the new season.

The Bhoys are set to begin their new campaign against Bosnian side FK Saravejo in their first round Champions League qualifier tonight.  


 



Celtic travelled to Austria for a pre-season camp last month and played three friendlies. While the Scottish Premiership champions claimed victories against Pinkafeld and Wiener Neustadt, their final friendly against St. Gallen ended in a 0-0 draw.

20-year-old winger Johnston was on the scoresheet twice as they beat Pinkafeld 6-1 in their first friendly of the summer. And Celtic boss Lennon was also impressed by the display of the youngster during pre-season.
 


However, the Scotsman believes that he still has a lot to improve and is hopeful that he can develop during the season.



I thought I played well in a couple of the games", Johnston told CelticTV.

 "There’s still room for improvement and room to get more fitness work in for the start of the season. I’m feeling quite good, but I can still improve in that area too.
 


Hopefully I can step up to the plate and, if I get the chance to play, play well.

"I need to keep working hard and hopefully the opportunities will keep coming."

Johnston found the back of the net five times from his 17 league matches for Celtic last season.   
 