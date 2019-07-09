XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 19:28 BST

I Think I’m Ready – Manchester City Target Everton Soares On Jump To Europe

 




Manchester City target Everton Soares feels he is ready to leave Gremio and make the switch to a bigger club in Europe ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old was one of the standout performers for Brazil during the absence of the talismanic Neymar in the Copa America this summer.  


 



Everton netted three goals and registered an assist over the course of the tournament, as Brazil emerged victorious on home soil after beating Peru in the final.

As such, the Gremio winger has piqued the interest of several club, including Manchester City, ahead of the upcoming season.
 


And Everton feels he is now ready to make the switch to a bigger club in Europe and insists he has worked hard to earn such a move.



The Brazilian also admitted he wants to measure himself against the best players in Europe and learn from them to improve as a footballer and an individual in the future.

“I think so [that I’m ready to make the switch to Europe], I worked for this”, Everton told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


“I would like to measure myself in Europe with international players to learn and grow as a man and as a player.”

Everton has a contract with Gremio that expires in the summer of 2022.   
 