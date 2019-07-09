Massively Looking Forward To Learning From Him – Rangers Star On Veteran Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty feels the presence of Steven Davis will be great for the dressing room next season and admits he is massively looking forward to learning from the veteran.



The 22-year-old thoroughly impressed during his season-long spell with Shrewsbury Town in League One last season, after directly contributing to 21 goals in all competitions.













As such, Docherty looks destined to remain with the first team at Ibrox next season and has been involved heavily during the Gers’ pre-season preparations.



And following his return to Ibrox this summer, Docherty feels the signing of Davis on a permanent deal is a massive boost for the dressing room.





The midfielder also admitted he is massively looking forward to learning from Davis, as the Rangers legend has achieved everything any boy dreaming of a future at Ibrox could, he feels.







“Yes, massively [looking forward to learning from Steven Davis]”, Docherty told Rangers TV.



“He has obviously done everything in a Rangers shirt any young boy would want to do and I think getting him back here as well is a great coup for us as a squad, just to have that presence [in the dressing room].





“He adds to obviously already having Gregsy [Allan McGregor] in there as well, just the guys who have been there at the top level and I love watching them in training.



“He has only been here a few days, he just joined us late, but you can tell already the class he has got.



"He’s a top footballer and I’m already excited to learn off him.”



Rangers face St Joseph’s of Gibraltar away from home during their first Europa League qualifier at the Victoria Stadium this afternoon.

