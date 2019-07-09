Sheyi Ojo Plays, Alfredo Morelos On Bench – Rangers Team vs St Joseph’s Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Joseph's vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 16:55 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes for their first match of the season, against Gibraltar-based St Joseph's in the first round of Europa League qualifying.



The Gers impressed in the Europa League last season as they worked their way to the group stage and Steven Gerrard will want no mistakes making against minnows St Joseph's.











Gerrard must make do without full-back Jon Flanagan, while Jamie Murphy continues to recover from injury. Daniel Candeias is not in the squad, and Ryan Hardie and Glenn Middleton are set for loan exits. Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Joe Dodoo, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty are out of favour.



The Rangers boss also rests Scott Arfield, who has been in international action with Canada.





Between the sticks, Gerrard picks Allan McGregor, while Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the centre-back pairing. Glen Kamara and Steven Davis slot into midfield, with Ryan Jack, while Sheyi Ojo and Jordan Jones support Jermain Defoe.







If the Rangers manager needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo.





Rangers Team vs St Joseph's



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Ojo, Jones, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Aribo, Halliday, Stewart, Docherty, Morelos

