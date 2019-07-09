XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 21:14 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Have Dani Olmo Hijack Worry As Atletico Madrid Contact Player’s Agents

 




Atletico Madrid have been in contact with the entourage of Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Olmo over the possibility of taking the highly-rated winger to Spain. 

Olmo has been linked with a move away from Dinamo Zagreb this summer after he impressed in the European Under-21 Championship with Spain.  


 



The Spaniard has also revealed that he wants to leave the Croatian outfit ahead of the new season and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham are in pole position to sign him and have been tipped to push a deal to sign him over the line soon.
 


But they could face a Spanish side trying to hijack the deal as, according to Madrid-based sports daily AS, Atletico Madrid are alive to the possibility of taking the player to the Spanish capital.



They have not made a concrete move yet, but the Spanish giants are in touch with the player’s camp to probe whether the former Barcelona academy starlet is keen on a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Olmo is tempted at the possibility of playing in the Premier League, but is also keen on returning to Spain.
 


He is currently on holiday with his family and is only likely to make a decision once he returns from his summer break.   
 