XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2019 - 19:23 BST

We’re Bigger, Pontus Jansson Has Taken Step Down – Former Leeds Star On Brentford Switch

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes it is a step down for Pontus Jansson to leave Elland Road in favour of a switch to Brentford.

The 28-year-old put an end to his three-year long association with Leeds this summer, after deciding to join Brentford on a permanent deal.  


 



And in the wake of his move to Griffin Park, Whelan feels Jansson has taken a step down with his decision to join the Bees.

However, Whelan firmly believes it is a good move for both parties, taking into account Leeds' position that there had been a breakdown in relationship between player and club.
 


Whelan backed his opinion by stating the Whites have a bigger stature, a bigger fan base and a better history compared to Brentford, while meaning no disrespect to the Bees.



“I think it’s a good move for player and club, what you’re seeing is him going to Brentford which is a surprise”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“A lot of talk about him being an international, yes he is, one of the best defenders in the Championship, possibly, but to go to Brentford to me is a step down.
 


“No disrespect to Brentford, Leeds United are a bigger club, bigger fan base, better history.

"But there is obviously something that is not right between club and player and [the move was] best for both parties.”

Brentford have paid £4m up front for Jansson and the fee could rise to around £5.5m depending on appearances and their promotion to the top flight.   
 