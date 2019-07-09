We’re Bigger, Pontus Jansson Has Taken Step Down – Former Leeds Star On Brentford Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes it is a step down for Pontus Jansson to leave Elland Road in favour of a switch to Brentford.



The 28-year-old put an end to his three-year long association with Leeds this summer, after deciding to join Brentford on a permanent deal.













And in the wake of his move to Griffin Park, Whelan feels Jansson has taken a step down with his decision to join the Bees.



However, Whelan firmly believes it is a good move for both parties, taking into account Leeds' position that there had been a breakdown in relationship between player and club.





Whelan backed his opinion by stating the Whites have a bigger stature, a bigger fan base and a better history compared to Brentford, while meaning no disrespect to the Bees.







“I think it’s a good move for player and club, what you’re seeing is him going to Brentford which is a surprise”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“A lot of talk about him being an international, yes he is, one of the best defenders in the Championship, possibly, but to go to Brentford to me is a step down.





“No disrespect to Brentford, Leeds United are a bigger club, bigger fan base, better history.



"But there is obviously something that is not right between club and player and [the move was] best for both parties.”



Brentford have paid £4m up front for Jansson and the fee could rise to around £5.5m depending on appearances and their promotion to the top flight.

