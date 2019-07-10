Arsenal Amongst Trio of Clubs To Ask For Information On Premier League Star Entering Final 12 Months of Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain have all contacted Southampton to ask about the situation of right-back Cedric Soares.



The Portuguese defender is expected to leave Southampton this summer as he has entered the final year of his contract on the south coast.













Cedric spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter, but failed to make an impact and spent most of his San Siro spell warming the bench.



Arsenal, Monaco and PSG spy a potential low-cost option in the Portuguese and, according to Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias, have touched based with Southampton.



The trio have requested information on Cedric's contract at St Mary's.







Southampton signed Cedric from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2015, splashing out an initial £4.7m to take him to England.



Whether the Saints can recoup the amount they paid for Cedric is uncertain, especially given the player's contractual situation.





The right-back has been capped by Portugal 33 times and started his career at Sporting Lisbon despite being born in Germany.



