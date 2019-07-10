XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/07/2019 - 10:57 BST

Attacker Scouted By Marcelo Bielsa Heading Towards Ostersunds Exit, Concrete Interest Shown

 




Leeds United and Maccabi Tel-Aviv target Dino Islamovic is moving increasingly towards the exit door at Swedish side Ostersunds.

Marcelo Bielsa personally watched the attacker in action for Ostersunds earlier this summer on a special trip to Sweden, while Maccabi Tel-Aviv have been looking to take him to Israel.


 



Islamovic is still on the books at Ostersunds but, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, he is moving towards the exit door.

It is claimed that several clubs have now shown concrete interest in signing Islamovic, with all that is missing being a formal offer.

 


He is expected to be sold for around €1m when a move away from Ostersunds materialises, but for now the Swedish club are continuing to enjoy his talents.



Islamovic is the side's top scorer in the Swedish league this year, with four goals in 13 appearances.

Now 25 years old, the attacker spent time in the youth ranks at Fulham, before then heading to the Netherlands to break through into senior football with Groningen.
 


Islamovic headed to Trelleborgs in 2017, before then being quickly snapped up by Ostersunds.

He has been capped by Sweden up to Under-21 level and is now looking to test himself in a bigger league.

 