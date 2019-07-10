Crystal Palace Not Interested In Arsenal Players As Part of Wilfried Zaha Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are not interested in taking players from Arsenal in a part-exchange deal for Wilfried Zaha and value the winger at around £100m, according to Sky Sports News.



Arsenal have been looking to land Zaha from the Eagles this summer and have already put in an offer of £40m to test the Selhurst Park water.













Their £40m bid got short shrift from a Crystal Palace side who value Zaha significantly higher and are not motivated sellers.



It is claimed that Palace value Zaha closer to £100m, a sum Arsenal would likely struggle to meet given their budget restrictions.



Arsenal offering players in part-exchange has been floated, but Crystal Palace are not interested in such an arrangement and would only consider it as a last resort.







Zaha is keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.



However, with Arsenal struggling to convince Crystal Palace they have the means and the willingness to meet their valuation of the wide-man, no deal looks close to happening.





Crystal Palace have Zaha under contract until the summer of 2023 and are under no pressure to cash in on the 26-year-old.



