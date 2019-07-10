Rangers Agreement With Liverpool Gives Gers Key Advantage In Ryan Kent Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have the first option to sign Leeds United target Ryan Kent, if Liverpool opt to loan him out again.



Kent spent last season on loan at Ibrox and made a big impact under Steven Gerrard, leading to the Gers being keen to keep him at the club.













However, Kent's exploits also alerted other clubs to his talents and he has been linked with a host of sides, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.



Rangers though have a key advantage, according to STV, as they have first option on Kent if Liverpool loan him again.



What Liverpool's plans are for Kent though remain unclear.







The winger has returned to Liverpool for pre-season training and is scheduled to head out with the Reds next week for their United States tour.



Liverpool had been thought likely to offload Kent once again, but if he features on tour he will have a key opportunity to impress boss Jurgen Klopp.





Rangers have already done business with Liverpool this summer, landing another winger, Sheyi Ojo, on loan.



