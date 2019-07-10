Rangers Confirm New Contract For Talent, Teenager Staying Until 2022

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed that highly-rated talent Josh McPake has put pen to paper to a new contract at the club.



The young starlet won the Rangers Academy Player of the Year award at the end of season awards earlier this year and has now committed his future to the club.













McPake has signed on the dotted line until the summer of 2022, meaning he will stay at Rangers beyond his 20th birthday.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard has McPake in and around the first team group and he turned out for the senior side in a friendly clash at Ibrox on Sunday.



McPake will now be looking to kick on over the summer and continue his development, as he bids for a first team breakthrough under Gerrard.







He helped Rangers Under-18s win the Scottish FA Youth Cup last term, while he also turned out for the reserves, who won their league title.



The winger will wait to see whether he will stay at Rangers over the course of the forthcoming season, or be sent out on loan in a bid for regular game time.





Rangers are currently in the midst of navigating the Europa League qualifying rounds.



