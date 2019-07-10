Strong, Quick, Direct – Former Top Flight Star Impressed With Sheyi Ojo’s Rangers Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus feels Sheyi Ojo looked the part during his competitive debut for Rangers against St Joseph’s in the Europa League on Tuesday.



The Gers cruised to a 4-0 win during the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifying tie against St Joseph’s in Gibraltar.













Rangers were boosted by a resounding second half performance that yielded goals from Ryan Jack, Ojo, Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos.



And in the wake of the Gers’ impressive win, McManus feels they were helped by the performance of Ojo, who made his competitive debut after joining on loan from Liverpool.





The former top flight star conceded Ojo was not playing against the toughest of opponents, but insists the Liverpool talent certainly looked the part on the pitch.







McManus even went on to heap the praise on Ojo for his quick and direct style of play that paid dividends against St Joseph’s in the British Overseas Territory.



“I know he isn’t playing against much, but Ojo looks the part for Rangers”, McManus wrote on Twitter.





“[He is] strong, quick and very direct.”



Rangers will host the second leg of the tie at Ibrox next Thursday, with the Gers looking for another comprehensive result.

