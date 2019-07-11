XRegister
06 October 2018

11/07/2019 - 09:42 BST

European Champions – Liverpool Fans Fly Banner Over Manchester United Training Session

 




Liverpool fans have paid for a plane to fly over Manchester United’s open training session in Perth to stress the Reds' sixth European Cup success.

The Reds came within a point of winning the Premier League last season, but managed to lift their sixth Champions League crown when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.  


 



Manchester United finished a poor sixth in the Premier League and were outplayed by Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final.

The Old Trafford giants are in Australia at the moment for their pre-season preparations and are currently holding an open training session at the WACA.
 


And as they trained, a plane flew over with a banner reading: “Liverpool FC European champions”.



A section of the Liverpool fans have decided to rub it into their league rivals as part of the banter between the two clubs.

Liverpool are expected to challenge for the title again next season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already conceded it would be a miracle if Manchester United become part of the title conversation in the 2019/20 campaign.
 


Manchester United will also be competing in the Europa League, while Liverpool look to enjoy the flashlights of the Champions League once again.   
 