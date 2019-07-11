XRegister
11/07/2019 - 13:40 BST

I Needed To Leave Leeds United – 23-Year-Old On Elland Road Exit

 




Tyler Denton believes that leaving Leeds United on a permanent transfer is simply what he needed to push his career on.

The 23-year-old full-back has completed a permanent switch, for an undisclosed fee, to League Two side Stevenage.  


 



Denton was judged surplus to requirements at Leeds by head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the full-back departs Elland Road never having played a game under the Argentine.

And after signing for Stevenage in the fourth tier, Denton has revealed that he feels it was best for him to move on from Leeds this summer.
 


The 23-year-old considers Leeds a home to him, but admits he made the decision to leave the club after discussing with his friends and family, who also believed it is best for him to move elsewhere.



“Yes, it’s massive obviously, I was at Leeds since I was about six years old, so it’s a home for me”, Denton told the club’s official channel.

“But I felt this is what was needed at this stage of my career. 
 


"I’ve discussed it with my family and my friends, my people closest to me and we all believed that this is the right thing to do."

Denton made 14 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell with Peterborough United last season in League One.

Stevenage finished 10th in League Two last season with 70 points.   
 