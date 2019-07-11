XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/07/2019 - 16:58 BST

Leroy Sane Over Ousmane Dembele – Bayern Munich Legend’s Advice

 




Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has explained why he believes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane would be a better fit for the club than Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The Bavarians have zeroed in on Sane as their top transfer target this summer, following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.  


 



However, they have yet to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Sane, who is still only deciding whether he should leave Manchester City this summer.

As such, Bayern Munich have also been linked with a potential swoop for Dembele, who is also admired by Liverpool.
 


Matthaus firmly believes Bayern Munich should pursue a deal for Sane and has explained why he wants the Manchester City star over Dembele at the club.



The Bayern Munich legend feels Sane would be a better fit for Bayern Munich, especially considering he is a Germany international and has played with most of his potential team-mates in Munich, unlike Dembele.

“Sane already knows a lot of Bayern players from the national team and has already played with them”, Matthaus was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport Buzzer.
 


“If I had the choice between a German and a French international player, I would take the German at Bayern Munich.”

Manchester City have been in talks with Sane to renew his current deal with the club that expires in 2021.   
 