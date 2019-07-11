Photo: No Sign of Maxi Gomez Rethink As West Ham Target Arrives In Valencia

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham target Maxi Gomez has arrived in Valencia to complete his proposed move to the Spanish giants this summer, with little sign he is having a rethink over instead joining the Hammers.



Gomez is wanted by West Ham and they have been locked in a transfer battle with Valencia for his signature, but are now set to lose out.













Celta Vigo want West Ham to pay all Gomez's €50m buy-out clause up front if they want to sell him, something they have been unwilling to do, meaning they have needed the striker himself to push for the move.



Valencia remained calm and refused to renegotiate terms despite West Ham’s arrival late onto the scene and they are now on the verge of signing Gomez.



Gomez has now been photographed arriving in Valencia to undergo his medical with Los Che.







Following the completion of his medical checks, Gomez will sign a five-year contract with Valencia to complete the transfer.



The player has been keen to play in the Champions League and it helped Valencia to keep their noses ahead of West Ham in the race to sign him.





The Hammers now look to have moved onto other targets, with Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller linked.

