XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2019 - 14:42 BST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Turns Transfer Agent To Help Ex-Club Seal Deal

 




Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played a key role in his former club Saint-Etienne landing winger Denis Bouanga this summer.

Aubameyang exploded at Saint-Etienne after joining in 2011 and he earned a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2013 on the back of his performances in France.  


 



The striker has continued to hold a special place in his heart for the French club and has maintained a positive relationship with his former outfit.

And according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, the Gabon international helped out Saint-Etienne in their efforts to sign Bouanga this summer.
 


Aubameyang spoke to his Gabon team-mate and convinced the 24-year-old winger to move to Saint-Etienne when he was planning to leave Nimes.



Saint-Etienne paid a fee of €4.5m to sign the winger this summer after he impressed in Ligue 1 last season, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances.

Bouanga will be keen to have the same kind of effect on Saint-Etienne as his Gabon team-mate.
 


Aubameyang scored 41 goals during his stay at Saint-Etienne, while he netted 31 times across all competitions for Arsenal last term.   
 