Steve Bruce To Meet Sheffield Wednesday Officials, Pushing For Newcastle Job

Steve Bruce is set to meet Sheffield Wednesday officials this morning as he looks to become the next Newcastle United manager, according to the Times.



The 58-year-old has emerged as Newcastle’s top target to replace Rafael Benitez at St. James’ Park this summer as they look to bring in a new man to take charge of the side.













Bruce is on a rolling one-year contract at Hillsborough and was only appointed as their manager in February earlier this year.



Sheffield Wednesday are not keen on an approach from Newcastle, but Bruce has reportedly asked the club chairman Dejphon Chansiri to allow him to hold talks with Newcastle.





The former defender is keen on managing in the Premier League and is enthused about managing the club he has supported all his life.







Bruce is set to hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday officials today and reiterate his desire to be given permission to speak to the Magpies.



With the former Sunderland boss looking keen, Newcastle are confident of convincing him to move to the club this summer.





But negotiating his release from Sheffield Wednesday could be tough as the Championship club are likely to ask for as much as £5m as a compensation fee.



It remains to be seen whether the Magpies would be keen to pay such a big fee to take Bruce out of his contract.

