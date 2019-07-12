Everton Give PSG Firm Message After Rejecting Idrissa Gueye Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s bid for Idrissa Gueye and have delivered a stern transfer message to the Parisians.



PSG have now rekindled their interest in the 29-year-old midfielder after failing to snare him out of Everton during the January transfer window.













The Parisians were said to have opened talks with Everton by tabling another €30m bid for Gueye as they look to finally succeed in taking him to the French capital.



But it has been claimed that the bid was less than the €30m figure mooted and Everton knocked back the offer out of hand.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Toffees have unequivocally told PSG to not approach them for more talks unless they come up with an offer more or equal to at least €30m.







Everton are seemingly annoyed by PSG's low bid for Gueye and have told the Parisians what they need to do to revive the negotiations.



The French champions remain keen on adding Gueye to their ranks, but face having to pay more money.





The midfielder wanted to leave Everton for PSG in January and is still interested in plying his trade at the Parc des Princes.

