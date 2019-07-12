Inter Bullish After Key Advance In Romelu Lukaku Deal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are open to receiving a fee over multiple instalments for Romelu Lukaku, something which has handed Inter a breakthrough in negotiations in their pursuit of the Belgian.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio held direct talks with Manchester United’s head of corporate development Matt Judge in a bid to open formal negotiations for Lukaku.













The Belgian has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United and Inter have emerged as his choice as he wants to work under Antonio Conte in Italy.



Inter have been keen on proposing a two-year loan deal with a mandatory purchase option for a deal that would have been around €60m to €65m.





Manchester United have made it clear that they want an €83m fee from Lukaku’s departure, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are open to accepting the figure over multiple instalments.







Inter believe that they have achieved a significant breakthrough in negotiation with Manchester United and are now working on the overall deal.



The Nerazzurri are now looking improve the initial loan amount and propose various add-ons to Manchester United to take the final fee to €83m.





With the player keen to join the Serie A giants, Inter are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line to sign Lukaku this summer.

