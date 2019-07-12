Napoli Studying Potential Entry Into Race For Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Liverpool linked winger Nicolas Pepe has emerged as a possible recruit for Serie A giants Napoli this summer.



Napoli want to spend big on an attacker ahead of the new season and have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.













The Colombian has remained their top target, but negotiations with Real Madrid have been fraught and Napoli have been identifying alternative targets.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are considering the possibility of making a move for Lille attacker Pepe.





Following a stellar season in Ligue 1, the Ivory Coast international is set to leave Lille and has attracted interest from a host of top clubs.







Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have continued to be consistently linked with Pepe, while Paris Saint-Germain lead the Ligue 1 charge.



In recent days, Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton have been linked with holding an ambitious interest in the winger.





Now clubs interested in Pepe have a further side to battle for his signature as Napoli are keen.



The Serie A giants though are wary of the price that Lille may demand for Pepe.

