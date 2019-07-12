Roma Keeping Hope Alive In Chase For West Ham Target Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have not given hope of convincing West Ham United target Gonzalo Higuain to consider a move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



Higuain has emerged as one of the top targets for Roma, who are expecting Edin Dzeko to join Inter.













The Argentine spent the second half of last season at Chelsea, but did not do enough to convince the English club to extend his stay by at least one more year.



Higuain does not want to leave Juventus, but the Bianconeri are ready to shift him off the books as they look to shed his salary from their wage bill.





Roma are interested in signing the 31-year-old, but Higuain has prioritised a move away from Italy if he does leave Juventus, with West Ham having already approached the Bianconeri.







However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have not given hope of persuading Higuain to move to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the start of the new season.



Roma are prepared to offer him a four-year contract worth €4.3m per season, the same figure that Dzeko earns at the club.





The Giallorossi are aware of the difficulties of getting the deal done and are even facing backlash from some of their own fans, who are not keen on Higuain.



West Ham want Higuain on loan with an option to buy, but Juventus are looking for a €40m fee.

