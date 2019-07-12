Striker’s Agents Stand Ready To Fly To London For West Ham Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Sebastien Haller’s representatives are ready to fly to London as West Ham United try to negotiate a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for his signature, according to Sky Sports News.



Following missing out on Maxi Gomez, the Hammers have turned their attention towards the Bundesliga striker as part of their plans to revamp their forward line this summer.













They have been in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt, who are demanding a fee of around £40m before they agree to sell the 25-year-old striker.



The two clubs have continued to hold negotiations and there is optimism that they could be able to stitch together an agreement for Haller’s move.





The striker’s representatives are keeping tabs on the developments and are prepared to fly to London to negotiate personal terms on the player’s behalf if the two clubs can work out a transfer fee.







Haller has reportedly been unconvinced about joining West Ham this summer, but the Premier League side are not giving up.



And with his agents ready to hold talks with West Ham, the Frenchman could be coming around to the idea of moving to the Premier League with the Hammers.





West Ham badly need to add strikers to their squad and the Hammers are hoping to be able to place Haller at Manuel Pellegrini's disposal soon.

