He Was Amazing, I Can’t Wait – Rangers Star Has Eye On Facing Marseille Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Joe Aribo has admitted he cannot wait to be on the same pitch as Dimitri Payet during the Gers’ pre-season friendly against Marseille on Sunday.



The 22-year-old joined Rangers on a four-year deal from Charlton Athletic last month and made his competitive debut against St Joseph’s in the Europa League on Tuesday.













Aribo has settled down well at Ibrox and is expected to feature again on Sunday, when Rangers lock horns with Marseille in a pre-season friendly.



And the midfielder has admitted he cannot wait to take to the pitch against Marseille and go head-to-head with Payet during the game.





The Englishman revealed that he saw plenty of Payet in the Premier League with West Ham and feels elated by the fact that he will be on the same pitch as the Frenchman on Sunday.







“Dimitri Payet played in the Premier League and I watched him doing amazing things, so knowing I might be on the same pitch as him is great and I can’t wait for it”, Aribo told the club’s official website.



Rangers secured a 5-0 win against Oxford United during their first pre-season game last weekend.





On the other hand, Marseille suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley in their opening pre-season friendly at the A J Bell Stadium in Salford.

