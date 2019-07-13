XRegister
13/07/2019 - 13:12 BST

No Bids Yet For Liverpool Linked Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona are yet to receive an offer for Philippe Coutinho, who has been linked with a return to Liverpool this summer.

Coutinho has struggled to live up to his billing as Barcelona’s most expensive player since joining the club in January last year, from Liverpool.  


 



The Brazilian lost his place in the starting eleven last season and it has been claimed that Barcelona could consider offers to sell him this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with potentially taking him back to Anfield, while Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with an interest.
 


But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have not yet received a single offer for Coutinho.



Their high asking price, coupled with Coutinho’s recent stance that he wants to succeed at Barcelona next season, has stopped clubs from tabling any concrete bids.

There have also been claims that the Brazilian could be offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to take Neymar back to Barcelona.
 


Coutinho’s future remains unresolved and for the moment, Barcelona are yet to receive a bid for him.   
 