06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 19:42 BST

Barcelona Now Favourites For Liverpool Linked Defender, Fee Can Be Lower Than Clause

 




Barcelona have emerged as favourites to sign Liverpool linked full-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis. 

The defender impressed in the recent European Under-21 Championship, while he has also continued his development in La Liga in Seville.


 



Liverpool have been linked with holding an interest in the left-back, while Barcelona have also been mooted as a potential destination for Firpo as they look to provide Jordi Alba with competition.

Now, according to Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona have emerged as the most likely to sign Firpo.

 


Betis are close to snapping up Alex Moreno, something which will allow Firpo to be sold.



Full-back Moreno, who is poised to arrive from Rayo Vallecano, could open the door for Firpo.

The defender has a release clause set at €40m, but it is claimed that Betis will be prepared to accept a lower figure.
 


Whether Liverpool might make a decisive move to rival Barcelona for Firpo remains to be seen, but the Camp Nou at present appears the most likely destination for the highly-rated defender.
 