XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2019 - 19:22 BST

Former Newcastle Winger Gabriel Obertan Chooses To Stay Loyal To Relegated Turkish Club

 




Former Newcastle United winger Gabriel Obertan has opted to stay loyal to Turkish side Erzurumspor, despite their relegation to the second tier. 

Obertan, who was released by Newcastle in 2016, penned a six-month deal at Erzurumspor in January this year after leaving Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.


 



The winger quickly caught the eye in the Turkish top flight and although his efforts were not enough to help Erzurumspor avoid the drop, they did ensure he attracted big interest this summer.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Obertan had interest from a host of clubs, but has chosen to stay put.

 


Despite Erzurumspor being relegated, Obertan has decided to sign a new contract with the club and will ply his trade in the Turkish second tier next term.



He was linked with Turkish Super Lig sides Trabzonspor, Kayserispor and Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this summer.

Obertan enjoyed two seasons on the books at Manchester United before he left to join Newcastle in the summer of 2011.
 


He made 76 appearances across all competitions during his five-season spell at St James' Park, but has since played in Russia and Bulgaria, before his move to Turkey.
 