Former Newcastle Winger Gabriel Obertan Chooses To Stay Loyal To Relegated Turkish Club

Former Newcastle United winger Gabriel Obertan has opted to stay loyal to Turkish side Erzurumspor, despite their relegation to the second tier.



Obertan, who was released by Newcastle in 2016, penned a six-month deal at Erzurumspor in January this year after leaving Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.













The winger quickly caught the eye in the Turkish top flight and although his efforts were not enough to help Erzurumspor avoid the drop, they did ensure he attracted big interest this summer.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Obertan had interest from a host of clubs, but has chosen to stay put.



Despite Erzurumspor being relegated, Obertan has decided to sign a new contract with the club and will ply his trade in the Turkish second tier next term.







He was linked with Turkish Super Lig sides Trabzonspor, Kayserispor and Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this summer.



Obertan enjoyed two seasons on the books at Manchester United before he left to join Newcastle in the summer of 2011.





He made 76 appearances across all competitions during his five-season spell at St James' Park, but has since played in Russia and Bulgaria, before his move to Turkey.

